Vineyards hit by herbicide drift

WIDESPREAD herbicide drift has hit most vineyards in St George affecting new leaf growth and young vines.

Local table grape grower and agricultural consultant Peter Haslem said he had been growing grapes for 18 years and this was the first time 2,4-D drift had affected their table grapes.

"All the new leaves for the past month are severely distorted and showing no signs of growing out of it,” he said.

"The source is unknown but (it's) most likely drift from fallow weed spraying during an inversion layer or windy conditions some time in the first three weeks of September,” he said.

"The source could have been up to 30-40 kms away.”

Riversands Vineyards owner and former DPI agronomist David Blacket said his chardonnay vines had been hard hit along with random damage to the menindee seedless table grapes and newly planted vines.

"We are hoping the vines will grow out of the damage,” he said. "The drift occurred early in the season so there will be no effect on fruit quality at harvest time.

"We are most concerned about possible reduction in bunch fertility for the following year and slowing of young vine growth.

"We will probably never know the source but drift is a result of careless application in unsuitable conditions. Interested parties are welcome to view the damage.”

Local table grape grower George Faessler said his flame seedless was particularly hard hit.

St George Fruit and Vegetable Growers group president and Elders merchandise manager Greg Fisher said laws for 2,4-D had been recently amended.

"To restrict application to the use of extremely coarse to ultra coarse spray droplets, the new labels have a statement in regards to recognising a Surface Temperature Inversion.

"The labels also recommend logging on to cottonmap.com.au to find areas of at risk crops.”

Onion and cotton growers like David Moon from Moonrocks feel 2,4-D should be banned in horticultural and cotton regions.

"There are better cost effective options to use which have far less risk attached,” Mr Moon said.

Peter Haslem said, with large areas of fallow country not planted during winter and recent rain requiring additional weed control, there was a risk of further drift "if adequate buffers aren't in place and new label instructions aren't adhered to”.

David Blacket said the horticultural industry was a large employer in the shire.

"It now covers table and wine grapes, onions, garlic, broccoli, blueberries and citrus.

"We already have enough risks growing these crops without additional external risks from herbicide drift.

"I believe we need a 40km 24-D buffer around the St George horticultural region when these crops are in season.”